4 Tips for the Perfect Summer Road Trip

Summer is in full swing and there is still time for you and your friends to embark on the road trip of your dreams. It’s the perfect time to explore new cities, discover natural wonders, and create amazing memories that will last a lifetime.

Here are some simple tips to take your road trip from ‘stuck in a car’ to a Crossroads fantasy.

1. Car Maintenance and Prep

The perfect trip has to start on a good foundation. Before racking up the miles on your car you should have a mechanic give it one last inspection. This will include measuring the tread and air in your tires, not forgetting the spare, and changing the oil. You want to catch any potential problems before you hit the open road. You’ll also want to pack an emergency kit that includes first aid supplies, jumper cables, and flashlights. The more you do before you leave, the less you have to worry about while driving and having fun.

2. See the Sites

A road trip usually has one main destination at the end of it, but why make that the focus? Half of the fun is getting there! A fun way to spice up the drive is to visit famous movie filming locations that may be along your route. Driving through South Carolina? Relive some of the best romance scenes from The Notebook and Dear John along the way. Up in the PNW? You can see the high school from the classic 10 Things I Hate About You or the home from Goonies. Make sure to bring your camera and document your adventures along the way.

3. Boredom Busters

Not all your time can be spent adventuring, you do have to stay in the car for the majority of your road trip and driving can get monotonous. The best way to battle yawns while bonding with your besties is to play some car games and blast your favorite playlist. Classic games like the License Plate Game or Twenty Questions are staples for a reason. When you aren’t laughing until you cry, singing your hearts out can be the next best thing. POPSUGAR put together a list of their favorite road trip jams that can help provide a soundtrack to your next adventure.

4. Snacks and Drinks

One thing that can make or break your next road trip are the munchies and drinks your bring for you and your crew. You can always stop at convenience stores on the road, but if you plan ahead you can bring everyone’s favorites and reduce your drive time. Trail mix, string cheese, sliced fruit, and bottled water are staples for a reason. Make sure you bring treats that will help fuel your excursion but don’t forget a few sweets and guilty pleasures as well.

From exploring national parks to bustling cities, this tips will help make your next road trip an adventure you and your friends will never forget. Don’t forget to buckle up, sing at the top of your lungs, and leave your worries in the dust! We’ll see you on the road.