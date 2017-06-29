Is New York's Broadband for All Initiative Succeeding in Closing the Digital Divide?

About two million businesses and homes in New York do not have high-speed internet access, according to state officials. This number seems a little shocking, considering how much most of us take broadband access for granted these days, but it highlights a major form of inequality that has resulted from the rise of the internet and accompanying technology—the digital divide.

What Is the Digital Divide?

The digital divide refers to the gap between students or persons who have access to broadband internet at home and those who don’t. Students without internet access often perform worse than those that have reliable access to high-speed internet at home. The problem is especially prevalent in rural areas that lack infrastructure and major metropolitan centers, like New York City, where large populations of residents simply can’t afford broadband access. In fact, 27% of New York City households lacked broadband access in 2014. Only 79% of the United States has access to broadband overall.

The divide doesn’t just impact students at home, either. It also affects schools in areas that lack broadband access, such as rural towns. Students in these areas might have access to the internet, but the speeds may be too slow to be effective or the bandwidth may be too limited to allow a whole school to be online.

What New York Is Doing to Fix It

New York has a rather ambitious plan to eliminate this divide: the Broadband for All initiative. This initiative was introduced to provide high-speed internet access to all its residents by 2018. It works by auctioning grants to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to provide broadband access in areas that need it. The ISP that bids the lowest broadband cost for their customers wins the grant, which helps offset the cost for the ISP to build the needed infrastructure to provide services.

Providers that win the bids are required to provide 100 Mbps connections for $60 per month, which is quite affordable for a connection of that speed—in New York City, the average cost for a 25 Mbps connection is around $55 per month.

Is It Helping?

Both big ISPs and local providers alike are getting in on the action, and it is already benefitting local businesses in more rural and remote areas of New York. Businesses are taking advantage of the new access to broadband to provide better services for customers and to operate more efficiently than ever—something that many small-business owners take for granted when they have high-speed internet.

Schools are also benefiting. The New York State Broadband Program Office reports that of 500 schools that reported no broadband access, 397 are now connected. That is a huge win for the program, and students in these schools now have a new opportunity to close the gap with their peers.

More Work to Be Done

Unfortunately, there is more to the problem than infrastructure. Cost is also a factor. Many families, especially in inner-city areas, simply don’t have enough income to be able to afford a $60-per-month internet package. This actually highlights another problem—the extremely high cost of internet access in America compared to the rest of the world. Infrastructure initiatives are unlikely to fix this issue. Hopefully the cost of broadband internet will become the next focus of state and government officials.

While initiatives like New York’s Broadband for All go a long way towards closing the digital divide, it’s clear that until the cost of broadband access starts dropping, low-income families will continue to fall behind.