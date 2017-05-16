5 Tips To Build A Healthier Lifestyle On A Budget

Summer is well on its way which means it’s time to start gearing up for warm weather, well-deserved vacations, and therapeutic days spent poolside with a bottle of rosé. All of this sounds pretty amazing, but if you’re like most of us, the thought of putting your winter bod on full display in bikinis and crop tops isn’t super appealing. On top of this, summer spending can get a bit out of hand, which means you’ll have to prepare by putting a little cash away for vacations, outdoor concerts, and pool parties. Before you panic, remember that you still have at least a solid month to work on your fitness goals and start saving money.

If you could use a little help figuring out how you can save money while boosting your efforts to rock the hell out of your swimsuit this year, there five simple things you can do to make these things happen. Here are some effective yet realistic ways you can get closer to achieving your personal goals come summer.

Take an alcohol detox

I know it probably seems like the whole “realistic” thing goes out the window when I mention an alcohol detox, but hear me out! We’ve all had mornings when we wake up from a night out with friends only to realize we spent a ridiculous amount on pizza, drinks, and ride sharing services. If the blow your bank account takes on these nights is enough to encourage you to give up going out for a while, considering the amount of calories you consume when you drink might just be enough to make you give up alcohol while you’re working on improving your exercise and nutrition habits.

Learn to meal prep

Eating out for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a regular basis can really add up. Not to mention, it is far more difficult to fully understand and control the quality of the ingredients that go into your food when you order it from a restaurant. If you’re serious about saving money and achieving your fitness goals before summer, you’ll have to kick your fast food habit for good. This is where meal prepping can help.

The basic concept of meal prep involves cooking your meals for the entire week either once at the beginning of the week or twice at the beginning and middle of the week. You can pick up a few tips for getting starting with meal prepping in this guide.

Cut the cord

You might not realize it, but hours upon hours of your time are likely being wasted each week thanks to your cable subscription. This is why cutting the cord on cable is on this list.

If you’re at or near the end of your contract with your cable service provider, consider letting going of this household amenity for at least the next few months.

If you can’t live without your HBO or are stuck in a contract that would be too expensive to break before summer, at least try to negotiate with your provider for a better deal on a smaller package. You can find deal sites and coupon codes that offer up insights on the lowest pricing you could be getting and use those as a reference as you negotiate with your provider. This will also likely involve getting a smaller package with fewer options to tempt you on potentially lazy weekends.

Host brunch at home

We millennials sure do love a good brunch. If your besties are inviting you to drop $40 on a meal and multiple mimosas every Sunday, offer to host brunch at your home and ask everyone to pitch in a little. If it’s a hit, you could plan to rotate through your friend group to decide who will host brunch each week. This will not only save you a boatload of money on waffles and drinks each week, but it will also help you gain more control over the ingredients included in the meals you consume.

I recommend checking out this guide for a few suggestions for tasty and easy-to-make brunch options with a healthy spin.

Skip coffee dates and opt for a hike

A coffee date with your friends is all fun and games until someone buys a bagel or a pastry. At that point, all bets are off for you to stick to a diet. Instead of catching up with your friends while sitting at a crowded café, opt for an active outing like hiking, biking, paddle boarding, or even just a walk through a cool park in your city.

This will not only keep you from spending an extra $9 on an overpriced coffee and a stale bagel, but it will also give you more encouragement get active on days that can be a struggle like Saturday and Sunday.

Implementing each of these tips might seem crazy, but it’s totally doable if you take them one step at a time. Try to tackle one new project per week. For example, start the first Sunday by swearing off alcohol, continue with your plan the following Sunday by hosting brunch at home, and so on and so forth. With quick and simple lifestyle changes like these, you’ll be on your way to building a sustainable summer body and sizable vacation savings in no time!