Newsvine

Cosette Jarrett

About Fitness enthusiast and consumer tech/lifestyle writer Articles: 3 Seeds: 3 Comments: 3 Since: Apr 2017

DNA Aging: Exercise Makes You Younger at the Cellular Level | Time.com

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by Cosette Jarrett View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTIME
Seeded on Tue May 16, 2017 11:49 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Researchers at Brigham Young University have discovered that the more exercise people get, the less their cells seem to age. Longer telemore length in the cells of individuals who exercised more frequently indicated that their cells had aged more slowly than those who reported lower levels of exercise in their weekly routines. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor