Researchers at Brigham Young University have discovered that the more exercise people get, the less their cells seem to age. Longer telemore length in the cells of individuals who exercised more frequently indicated that their cells had aged more slowly than those who reported lower levels of exercise in their weekly routines.
DNA Aging: Exercise Makes You Younger at the Cellular Level | Time.com
