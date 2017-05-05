Getting Kids To Exercise Would Save The U.S. $120 Billion Per Year

According to research published in Health Affairs, encouraging children to exercise could save the U.S. $120 billion in healthcare costs annually.

Reports say that two-thirds of children in America rarely exercise. This contributes significantly to their likelihood of developing serious health problems like obesity and diabetes later on.

The study was conducted with support from the Global Obesity Prevention Center at Johns Hopkins University. Collaborators used computer simulations to calculate the long-term costs of inactive children. These calculations determined that if 100 percent of children between ages 8 and 11 became active for one hour each day, future medical expenses of up to $120 billion per year could be avoided when they reach adulthood.