Frozen Fruits and Veggies Are Just As Nutritious As Fresh Produce (If Not More) - Is It OK to Buy Frozen Produce

Cosette Jarrett

Frozen Fruits and Veggies Are Just As Nutritious As Fresh Produce (If Not More)

Cosette Jarrett View Original Article: http://www.cosmopolitan.com/
Fri May 5, 2017
Ever feel guilty purchasing a frozen bag of veggies instead of fresh produce? If so, new research that is due to be published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis in June might just help free you of some of that guilt. 

According to researchers, in most cases, the nutritional values of vegetables that are served fresh, refrigerated, and frozen are equal. The study involved testing vegetables for vitamin C, folate, and vitamin A in frozen, fresh, and refrigerated states.

The article provides a disclosure stating that the study was sponsored in part by the Frozen Food Foundation, but also notes that the findings are supported by previous research.  

